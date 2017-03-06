Authorities release more info on shooting that left one man dead, another injured in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have released more information on a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Around 7:21 a.m. Saturday, police were called to reports of a double shooting in the 1500 block of S.W. 27th.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were later identified as 47-year-old Victor Vasquez and 36-year-old Marcos Avalos.

Both men were transported to a local hospital.

Police say that once Vasquez arrived at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries as was pronounced dead.

Avalos was treated and released.

Investigators believe the two victims were inside the home in the 1500 block of S.W. 27th with the suspects when an altercation broke out, leading to the two men being shot.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.

This is Oklahoma City’s 13th homicide of 2017.