BBB offers spring breakers tips to protect against scams

OKLAHOMA CITY – With spring break around the corner, many are looking for great deals on trips – and others for ways to turn ‘deals’ into scams.

The Better Business Bureau of Central of Oklahoma City is now advising those who are planning vacations on how to protect themselves.

While searching and preparing for a getaway this time of year, scammers are also searching and preparing – for ways to steal or rip off money.

“Scammers know people are searching for the best and least expensive deals on a vacation. Be wary of offers that say ‘all-inclusive’ or that you’ve ‘won’ a trip,” said Kitt Letcher, president and CEO of the BBB. “If something seems too good to be true, it usually is.”

Letcher said it’s important to be cautious when planning a spring break vacation.

Below are tips from the BBB on how to avoid travel scams and ensure a worry-free trip:

Use reputable websites. Check out travel agencies at bbb.org/oklahomacity or search the Accredited Business Directory. If you’re using services like Airbnb or VRBO to find accommodations, be sure to research the business and read customer reviews about any rentals you’re considering.

Report fraudulent behavior with BBB’s Scam Tracker.