Bystander accidentally shot during fight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a reported shooting on the city’s southwest side.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a shots fired report near S.W. 29th St. and Olie.

Investigators learned that two men were fighting when one of them pulled a gun.

The pair wrestled over the gun and it went off, hitting a female bystander.

The victim flagged down a police officer near S.W. 32nd St. and Shartel and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.