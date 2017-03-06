Charges filed against men accused in shooting that killed 1, injured 2

STILLWATER, Okla. – Authorities are releasing more information about a shooting that claimed the life of one man and injured two women.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Stillwater police were called to a home in the 200 block of W. 3rd Ave. following a reported shooting.

Capt. Kyle Gibbs, with the Stillwater Police Department, says a distraught person called 911, saying that a body had been found at the home and an ambulance was needed.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Court documents that were filed on Monday detail the moments that led up to the alleged shooting.

The arrest warrant affidavit says that 20-year-old Kaylee Mullins and 20-year-old Leeann Dotter were at their home when they were visited by two men.

Officials say that 21-year-old Christopher Peck was carrying a duffel bag that was filled with marijuana that he intended to sell to a friend, but the deal fell through.

At that point, the other man, who was identified as 23-year-old Shakeem Carter, borrowed a phone and walked back into the home with 19-year-old Rodriquez Cortez Johnson Jr.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that the men began talking about the marijuana when Johnson allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Peck, Dotter and Mullins multiple times.

Investigators say Peck was shot in the torso and head. Mullins was shot in the shoulder, face and head, while Dotter suffered gunshot wounds to her hands.

Court documents allege that Johnson and Carter grabbed the duffel bag and ran from the home.

Peck was pronounced dead at a hospital, but the women survived the shooting.

Carter is wanted for one count of first-degree murder.

Johnson is wanted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.