Children hospitalized for burns after ordering apple juice at restaurant

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Two children are in the hospital after suffering serious burns while eating at a Pennsylvania restaurant.

Family members tell WPMT that Richard Zaragoza, Jr. was celebrating his 10th birthday at the Star Buffet and Grill on Friday evening.

“It was my son’s birthday, so I decided to let him go with his mom, you know, celebrate for a little while. So they decided to go to Star Buffet. That’s where he wanted, his restaurant of choice, his favorite place to go,” Richard Zaragoza, Sr. said.

Zaragoza and his younger sister, 4-year-old Ginaya Mendoza, ordered apple juice at the restaurant.

However, family members say that is when the dinner took a dangerous turn.

“As soon as they took a sip of it, they were throwing up and there was blood,” Richard Zaragoza, Sr. said.

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined that they suffered burns to their throats. At last check, they were listed in fair condition.

On Monday, officials in Lancaster announced that a third child and an adult also had less severe reactions to drinking the apple juice.

A store manager told the Associated Press that the apple juice was poured from a half-gallon jug that was purchased from a nearby grocery store and served in disposable cups.

Now, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is looking into how the restaurant stores cleaning chemicals.