Cold front expected to move into Oklahoma Monday evening

On Monday a dry line surges into central and western OK and then a cold front moves in Monday evening.

Expect very windy and warm conditions central and western OK with highs in the 80s.

As the cold front arrives Monday evening there’s a low chance for t’storms from around OKC north and east.

If the storms develop there could be severe weather.

Behind the front, look for breezy and cooler weather Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Then warm and windy weather returns later this week with highs well into the 70s and 80s.

The fire danger will be a big concern again!!