× Cooking with Kyle: 3 delicious pesto recipes for spring

OKLAHOMA CITY – Pesto is a quick, easy way to add spectacular flavor to eggs, fish, pizza, hors d’oeuvres, pasta, melon or even simply as a spread on bread.

Traditionally made with basil, pine nuts, olive oil, garlic and Parmesan, pesto can also include ingredients such as spinach, kale, walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, olives, – get creative. Remember, a pesto is so by being a combination of crushed foods which compliment one another. Here are three of my favorite pesto recipes:

Traditional Basil Pesto

2 C fresh basil leaves

3 T pine nuts

3 cloves garlic

1/2 C olive oil

1/2 C grated Parmesan

Combine basil, pine nuts and garlic in food processor. Process until finely chopped. Slowly drizzle olive oil into mixture while pulsing. Fold in Parmesan and lightly pulse until just blended.

Spinach Walnut Pesto

3 C fresh spinach leaves

1 C fresh basil leaves

1 C green olives (pitted)

1 C walnuts

2 cloves garlic

2 T fresh lemon juice

Combine all but lemon juice in food processor. Process until thoroughly chopped. While lightly pulsing, add lemon juice. Optional: fold in 1/2 C crumbled feta.

A favorite with eggs!

Vegan Kale Pesto

1 C Kale leaves, stems removed

1 C flat leaf Italian parsley leaves

2 cloves garlic

1/2 t Kosher salt

3-4 T fresh lemon juice

1/2 C almonds (I use raw, may use toasted, unsalted)

Combine first four ingredients in food processor and process until finely chopped. While pulsing, add lemon juice until thoroughly combined. Add almonds and pulse until desired consistency.