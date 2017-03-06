× Cowboys Honored on Media All-Big 12 Basketball Team

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team had three players honored on the Associated Press’s All-Big 12 teams released on Monday.

Guard Jawun Evans was named first team All-Big 12, forward Jeffrey Carroll was named second team, and guard Phil Forte was honorable mention.

Those honors were identical to the Big 12 coaches postseason honors.

Evans was also honored with a third team All-American selection by the Sporting News.

The 2017 AP All-Big 12 team, with players listed with school, classification, height, weight, class and hometown (“u-” denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

u-Frank Mason III, Kansas, Sr., 5-11, 190, Petersburg, Virginia.

u-Johnathan Motley, Baylor, Jr., 6-10, 230, Houston.

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, So., 6-1, 185, Dallas.

Josh Jackson, Kansas, Fr., 6-8, 207, Detroit.

Monte Morris, Iowa State, Sr., 6-3, 175, Flint, Michigan.

SECOND TEAM

Jarrett Allen, Texas, Fr., 6-11, 235, Round Rock, Texas.

Deonte Burton, Iowa State, Sr., 6-4, 250, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State, Jr., 6-6, 215, Rowlett, Texas.

Jevon Carter, West Virginia, Jr., 6-2, 200, Maywood, Illinois.

Devonte’ Graham, Kansas, Jr., 6-2, 185, Raleigh, North Carolina.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nathan Adrian, West Virginia; Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU; Keenan Evans, Texas Tech; Phil Forte III, Oklahoma State; Wesley Iwundu, Kansas State; Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor; Manu Lecomte, Baylor; Landen Lucas, Kansas; Naz Mitrou-Long, Iowa State; Zach Smith, Texas Tech.

Coach of the year — Bill Self, Kansas.

Player of the year — Frank Mason III, Kansas.

Newcomer of the year — Josh Jackson, Kansas.