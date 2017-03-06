Documents offer glimpse into volatile relationship between victim, accused killer

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Court documents are giving investigators a glimpse into the relationship between a man and the woman he is accused of murdering.

Last month, relatives and friends became concerned when 25-year-old Ashley Mead and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter, disappeared. Mead was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work in Colorado.

A few days later, a gas station employee found a human torso in a suitcase that was thrown in a dumpster in Okmulgee.

Investigators determined the torso belonged to Ashley Mead and began looking for her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Adam Densmore.

Densmore was found in Okmulgee with the toddler and was taken into custody.

Officials believe Densmore killed Ashley in Colorado, and may have partially dismembered her body in Louisiana.

However, investigators say they still have not recovered all of Ashley’s remains.

Now, court documents are giving authorities a glimpse into the relationship between Mead and Densmore that left many of Mead’s friends concerned.

The affidavit obtained by FOX 23 revealed that the pair broke up and Mead wanted Densmore to move out.

She told friends through text messages that Densmore was a broken person and that she “hates” him.

According to the affidavit, Densmore told police that he told Mead that he hated her and that hoped she would die.

Densmore was arrested on one count of first-degree murder.