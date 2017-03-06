Dog food recall expanded after euthanasia drug sickens pets

An Illinois pet food company is expanding its voluntary recall of dog food due to it possibly being contaminated with an euthanasia drug.

Last month, Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Company recalled 12 ounce cans of its “Hunk of Beef Au Jus” after detecting one lot was contaminated with pentobarbital.

Five dogs have become ill and one of them died after consuming the product.

Now, the company is expanding its recall to include the “Braised Beef Chunks” and “Pulled Beef” dog food.

Consumers can return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.