Father arrested for allegedly leaving infant in freezing car while drinking at bar

MENASHA, Wis. – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after police and witnesses say he left his baby in a freezing car while he drank at a bar.

Theresa Gietman, a bartender at the Redliner Bar, was able to get the car keys away from 53-year-old Merritt Cox as she tried to find him a safe ride home.

However, he said he needed to go to the car to check on “his girl.”

Gietman went to the car and found a 2-month-old baby inside in a car seat.

“I started getting the baby out, but then I couldn’t get the seat belt all the way through and then he pushed me out-of-the-way,” Gietman told NBC 26. “He went to grab it and I’m like, ‘She’s not unlocked,’ and he actually tilted the car seat, and thank God she was strapped in.”

Officers arrived and tended to the infant while they contacted her mother.

Fortunately, the baby was not injured.

Cox was arrested on complaints of child neglect, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and bail jumping.