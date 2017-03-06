Former MLB Star Joe Carter Honored by Millwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Major League Baseball star Joe Carter was back in his hometown of Oklahoma City on Monday, honored by his alma mater, Millwood High School.

Millwood dedicated their new baseball stadium, naming it Joe Carter Field, after their most famous former athlete.

Carter was a four-sport star at Millwood in the 1970s, and went on to a college career at Wichita State, before spending 16 seasons in the big leagues from 1983 to 1998.

Carter's most famous moment came in 1993, when he hit a home run in Game 6 of the World Series to give Toronto their second consecutive championship.

He says he's humbled by the honor and proud Millwood has an impressive new facility for baseball.