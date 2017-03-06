× Investigation launched into 28-year-old’s death in Cordell

CORDELL, Okla. – Authorities in Cordell are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man on Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., police received a 911 call about an unresponsive person in the 100 block B.N. Market St.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found 28-year-old Bill James McCartney and immediately began CPR.

McCartney was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe McCartney was visiting people inside the apartment when a physical altercation ensued.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

So far, no one has been arrested.