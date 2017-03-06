OKC police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting over the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department have identified the man killed in the officer-involved shooting from over the weekend.

Around 6:45 a.m. on March 4, officials say Trooper Mike Moler with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a stolen truck near I-240 and Air Depot.

The suspect, later identified as 38-year-old George Lee Seeton, reportedly refused to stop and led the trooper on a chase.

At some point during the chase, the trooper called for assistance from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

That is when Officer Jarred Jackson joined the pursuit near S.E. 44th and Eastern.

Officials say Seeton still refused to pull over for authorities.

Police say the man was driving erratically and at one point he was driving over 100 miles per hour.

Seeton later crashed the vehicle into the front yard of a home near S.E. 32nd and Kelley.

When Trooper Moler and Officer Jackson approached the vehicle, Seeton reportedly put his vehicle in reverse and drove in the direction of the officers.

That is when Trooper Moler and Officer Jackson both discharged their weapons, striking the suspect.

Seeton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Moler and Officer Jackson were both uninjured.

Authorities confirmed at a press conference Monday that the vehicle Seeton was driving is confirmed stolen.

Body cam video from the incident is expected to be released at a later time.