Oklahomans excited for April the Giraffe to give birth

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gabby Jones isn't the only one fascinated by giraffes.

The wait for April the Giraffe to have her baby in New York has everyone, including Jones, very excited.

“I think it's kind of interesting that it's been taking long for her to have the baby and she still hasn't had it yet,” she said.

Jones is spending her spring break with her aunt and sisters at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“We've been here for a while now looking at all the exhibits, and we're finally at the giraffes,” Jones said.

The 10-year-old said giraffes are one of her favorite animals.

“I like their patterns, and I like how graceful and beautiful they are,” she said.

But, predicting when one of the animals is ready for birth could be hard.

“So, you don't usually know it's going to happen until it right when it's happening,” said veterinarian Jennifer D'Agostino.

D'Agostino said giraffes can be pregnant up to 16 months and not all births are the same.

So, the baby will come when the baby is ready.

“Typically we're hands off, and let nature take its course and let them do their own thing. Very often, they do just fine, they don't really need our assistance,” D'Agostino said.

The mother typical gives birth standing up to a very big baby, and the calf can drop about 7 feet unharmed.

“Well, a baby giraffe is typically around 6 feet or over 6 feet tall, so they're quite big when they're born. They're anywhere from 150 to 200 pounds when they're born,” D'Agostino said.

But, until April gives birth, Jones and her family will enjoy watching the Oklahoma City zoo's newest calf, Katara, up close.