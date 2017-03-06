× Parents seeking answers after teen with special needs allegedly attacked outside bowling alley

EL RENO, Okla. – The parents of a boy with autism say they want answers after their son was reportedly beaten outside a bowling alley in El Reno.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was bowling on Friday night when he was attacked by several teenagers.

The affidavit claims that witnesses saw the victim get hit in the face before he fell to the ground and laid in the fetal position.

While on the ground, witnesses told authorities that the victim was kicked and hit several more times.

When officers responded to the hospital, their report says the boy was in a neck brace, had a swollen left eye and a few lacerations on his head.

Now, the victim’s family wants those involved held accountable for their actions.