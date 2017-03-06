Pregnant woman impersonates April the Giraffe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina woman’s impersonation of April the Giraffe is going viral.

For nearly three weeks, the impending birth of April the Giraffe’s calf has taken over the internet.

On Sunday, a pregnant South Carolina woman decided to use April’s recent fame and make a spot-on impersonation of the giraffe.

According to WTSP, Erin Dietrich, a mother of four, is 39 weeks pregnant and due on March 14. To celebrate the occasion and her recent obsession with the video, she decided to recreate the live stream and post it on Facebook.

“I have become obsessed with checking on this ‘April the Giraffe’ live feed all night long, seeing if she has had her baby yet,” she told the station.

Within just 14 hours, the video was viewed more than 9.8 million times.