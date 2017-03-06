Reports: Bill Paxton died after suffering stroke following heart surgery

HOLLYWOOD – It was news that stunned fans worldwide.

Last month, Bill Paxton’s family announced that the actor had died at the age of 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton was most notably known for his roles in films like “The Terminator,” “Aliens,” “Twister” and “Titanic.”

Now, new details about the actor’s death are being released.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Paxton died from a stroke following heart surgery.

The site reports that Paxton was undergoing surgery to replace a heart valve and correct an aortic aneurysm.

TMZ says Paxton’s death certificate claims that he underwent surgery on Valentine’s Day but died 11 days later after suffering the stroke.