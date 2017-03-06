× Soy nut butter recalled after 4 customers experience kidney damage from E. Coli contamination

A peanut butter substitute is being recalled after at least 12 people, mostly children, became sick with E. Coli.

The SoyNut Butter Company is recalling batches of its “I.M. Healthy Original Creamy Soy Nut Butter” with the best by date of August 30, 2018 or August 31, 2018.

In all, 11 of the people who got sick are under the age of 18. At least six of them have been hospitalized.

Health officials say at least some were made sick by soy butter-covered granola bars that were served at a daycare center.

They say the E. Coli strain involved has caused severe kidney damage in four people.