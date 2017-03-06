× Strong winds fueling wildfire in Logan County

GUTHRIE, Okla. – As strong winds continue to plague the state, firefighters are busy battling wildfires.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, fire crews in Logan County were called to a grass fire northwest of Langston University.

The strong winds and the dry conditions provided fuel for the flames as they spread through open fields and trees.

Right now, crews are working to prevent it from reaching homes in the area.

So far, burn bans remain in effect for the following counties:

Canadian

Cimarron

Cleveland

Creek

Grady

Harper

Jefferson

McIntosh

Muskogee

Oklahoma

Rogers

Sequoyah

Texas

Tulsa.