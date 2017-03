OKLAHOMA – Residents in Laverne, Buffalo, Gate and Fort Supply have been ordered to evacuate due to wildfires threatening the towns.

There are fires burning from Harper County to Woodward County.

Evacuation Order & Fire Warning for residents of Gate OK in Beaver Co. Evacuate S to Slapout. #okwx #phwx — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 7, 2017

CLOSED due to wildfires:

– US-270 from south of Beaver to US-412.

– SH-34 btwn Woodward to US-64@kfor — Heather Holeman (@HeatherHoleman) March 7, 2017

There are several other wildfires across the state, as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.