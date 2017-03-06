Train derailed in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – A train has derailed in Grady County.

The derailment was reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday, closing the roadway at 1400/2757.

About 16 cars derailed, and 3/10th of a mile of the track was effected.

The Grady County Fire District Chief said it’s not a hazardous situation.

There is machine oil in one of the cars, however there’s no leak or threat.

There’s no word on what’s inside the other cars at this time.

It’ll probably take the train company, Stillwater National out of Kansas, several days to clean up.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation by the Stillwater Central Railroad.

Troopers have been released to normal patrol.