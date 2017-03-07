2 men arrested after over 500 pounds of marijuana discovered in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men have been arrested after over 500 pounds of marijuana were discovered in Oklahoma City.

The discovery was reported on Saturday in a tractor-trailer.

An Oklahoma County deputy stopped the driver of the trailer for committing several unsafe lane changes.

While speaking, the deputy noticed discrepancies with the driver’s log book.

A K-9 unit was then dispatched and made a positive alert to marijuana in the trailer.

After receiving permission to search the trailer, deputies discovered around 514 pounds of marijuana hidden in 20 boxes and contained 481 vacuum-sealed bundles.

“This bust was due in part because of the extensive training our deputies receive in order to spot the difference between a normal long haul transportation vehicle and one which is transporting illegal narcotics,” said Undersheriff P.D. Taylor. “If you plan on bringing illegal drugs through Oklahoma County, you better plan on being arrested.”

Deputies arrested both the driver, 38-year-old Yuexian Zhou, and passenger, 38-year-old Jian Jun Lu. They were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for felony trafficking.