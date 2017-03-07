× Agriculture experts warning backyard chickens owners to be on the lookout for bird flu

OKLAHOMA CITY – Agricultural experts in the state are warning poultry owners to keep a close eye on their flocks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial chicken farm in Tennessee. So far, this is the first confirmed case of the bird flu in commercial poultry this year.

Although there are no known cases of the bird flu in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry is taking no chances.

Officials say the virus has also been found in wild birds and backyard chickens as well.

Experts say that backyard chicken owners should contact the department immediately if they have a suspicious death among the birds.

“Notifying us quickly just increases your chance of mitigating the damage,” state veterinarian D. Rod Hall said. “That’s one of the biggest things is just the earlier we know about it, the quicker we can contain it. It can be carried from one farm to another if you’re not careful, you can carry it and spread it with people and equipment. “Also, it wouldn’t be a big thing in a small backyard flock but some of these are pretty good-sized backyard flocks and the sooner they notify us and the sooner we get it confirmed, the sooner that we can count the birds that are still alive for indemnity. They can be or will be indemnified by the USDA for any poultry that are still alive on their place. The second we get confirmation from NVSL (the National Veterinary Services Laboratories), then we basically get a count on how many live birds they have and what type they are and then they are indemnified for those, but they are not indemnified for the birds that have already died.”

Hall says it is important to prevent direct contact between waterfowl and domestic poultry. Also, clothing or footwear that has come in contact with waterfowl can spread the virus.

“I have said many times that I hope we look back and think about how we planned for something that never happened,” he said. “But it’s very important that we continue to be ready in case we get that call.”