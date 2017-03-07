Cooler, drier air filtering into the Sooner state

*** RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN OKLAHOMA TODAY. ***

Cooler and drier air is filtering in behind last night’s cold front.

Today will be cooler but pleasant in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Thankfully, winds will be lighter today out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Fire danger will remain a huge concern over the next several days.

Winds pick up out of the south tomorrow at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

The south wind will warm temperatures to the 70s tomorrow and the 80s Thursday.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in eastern Oklahoma on Friday.

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Saturday resulting in a strong north wind and cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with the front and a few could be strong to severe.

Stay tuned for updates! Sunday will be cooler in the 50s.

Make sure to “Spring Forward” one hour before going to bed Saturday night!