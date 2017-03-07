× Gov. Fallin approves Shawnee Tribe’s application for casino in Oklahoma Panhandle

OKLAHOMA CITY – An American Indian tribe’s plan to build a $25 million casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle, which is hundreds of miles from its headquarters, has been approved by Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin.

The Shawnee Tribe is proposing a 42,000-square-foot casino near Guymon, located 366 miles away from the tribe’s headquarters in Miami . Supporters say the proposed Golden Mesa Casino will draw visitors from the Texas Panhandle, New Mexico, Colorado and Kansas and create 175 jobs.

However, some critics were concerned that allowing tribal casinos on land with no historical tribal ties could prompt state leaders to re-examine whether tribes have the exclusive right to casino operations and open gambling to anyone.

On Tuesday, Gov. Fallin announced that she agreed with the findings of a federal agency, giving permission to the Shawnee Tribe to move forward with plans for the casino.

“I appreciate the growing partnership our state and the tribes have developed and improved over the last several years,” Fallin said. “I believe the Shawnee Tribe has demonstrated its commitment to our country and this state. It is fitting that we follow the acknowledgement by Congress to offer this tribe the ability to self-determination and self-governance by allowing economic development opportunities.”

The Shawnee Tribe is a landless tribe. It was assigned no jurisdictional land of its own, forcing it to operate within the territory of another tribal government.

Because of the circumstances, Congress enacted the Shawnee Status Act in 2000, which enabled the tribe to begin a process of growth and recovery.

“I concur with the secretary of the interior’s determination that the Shawnee Tribe’s proposal will provide economic development to the Guymon and surrounding area, bringing in out-of-state dollars as it will draw from population centers outside our state,” said Fallin. “This will also benefit the Shawnee Tribe in helping it develop a funding source as it works toward self-determination and self-governance.”

Chief Ron Sparkman, with the Shawnee Tribe, released the following statement: