Gov. Fallin declares state of emergency for 22 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – After wildfires ravaged several parts of the state, Gov. Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for 22 counties.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are:

Alfalfa,

Beaver,

Blaine,

Cimarron,

Custer,

Dewey,

Ellis,

Garfield,

Grant,

Harper,

Kay,

Kingfisher,

Logan,

Major,

Noble,

Osage,

Payne,

Pawnee,

Roger Mills,

Texas,

Woods

Woodward.

So far, experts say between 200,000 and 300,000 acres have already burned in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties. However, forestry officials say the area will be under a high fire danger for the next couple of days.

Under the executive order, state agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. It is also the first step toward seeking federal aid should it be necessary.

The executive order is in effect for 30 days and could be amended to include additional counties if conditions warrant.