Grady County deputy suffering from kidney failure receives transplant

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma deputy who was battling kidney failure is on the road to recovery.

A year ago, Grady County Deputy Corey Loftice was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney failure and began undergoing extensive treatment.

Immediately, the department and friends rallied around Loftice and began raising funds to help with his treatment.

Now, it seems his future is looking up.

The Chickasha News Star reports that a kidney donor was found about three months ago, but tests and other treatments were necessary up to this point.

After finishing his last dialysis treatment, Loftice underwent surgery on Monday.

After the surgery, Loftice says he felt amazing besides the pain from the surgery.

Loftice will now undergo physical therapy as he heals from surgery.