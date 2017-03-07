Graphic: “It really broke my heart,” Teen who stopped video beating speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - "All I know, I remember him getting kicked. After he was hit, he was still getting kicked,” said November Mullican.

Mullican said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw a teen with special needs from her school getting kicked and stomped again and again outside a bowling alley.

“It really broke my heart. I did not think that was right at all. I would have died if it was my brother that was happening to,” she said.

That’s when Mullican took action.

She made it through the crowd of about 30 or 40 that gathered around to watch as the victim was beaten by at least three others.

“I went over there, and I pushed the kid away that was kicking him, and I was like you need to stop and he pushed me. No one else was helping me. They were just recording and laughing like it was funny, and it wasn’t,” she said.

Mullican said she was inside the bowling alley just minutes before and the teen victim got into a verbal altercation with another group of teens.

The victim told his parents the group asked him to go outside and told him they wanted to fight.

“But, he did not know that he was going to get kicked and jumped,” Mullican said.

The teen’s parents said, although he is 17, he has special needs and the mental capability of an 8-year-old.

But, that didn’t stop the three students seen in the video from leaving him with a gash in his head, a swollen eye and a concussion.

“I was mad. I was crying. I was hurt that people could do that to someone,” Mullican said.

She said the beating went on for maybe 20 seconds but could have lasted longer had she not stepped in.

El Reno police said they have identified two of the teens in the video and plan to turn over charges of assault and battery to the juvenile court.

