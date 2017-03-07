× IHOP giving away free pancakes on Tuesday for National Pancake Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are hungry but don’t want something that will hurt your wallet, a popular breakfast spot is hoping you’ll choose to spend your lunch break with them.

The International House of Pancakes is celebrating its annual National Pancake Day on Tuesday by giving customers a free short stack of pancakes.

Across the country, the deal is good from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In exchange for the free meal, IHOP is hoping customers will donate to either the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.