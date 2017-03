× Man loses everything he owns, but thankful to be alive after wildfires in northwest Oklahoma

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. – A Kansas man who lives right over the Oklahoma border lost everything due to wildfires.

Mark Vandewalker tells NewsChannel 4 Tuesday’s wildfire outbreak claimed everything he owns.

Vandewalker lost several pets, cars, his house and a workshop full of equipment.

However, he said, no matter the loss, he’s just thankful to be alive.