× Norman man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter

NORMAN, Okla. – A man accused of murdering his then 2-year-old stepdaughter was found guilty Tuesday.

The jury recommended life without parole for Tyler Jay Young, 25.

Young was charged with first-degree murder back in August 2015.

Court documents said 2-year-old Elizabeth Wess’ “abdomen was covered in small bruises from the chest to the hip.”

Young first told investigators Wess passed out and he tried to give her CPR, however the affidavit says Young kept changing his story.

“[He said] basically that she had asthma so he didn’t press on her chest. He chose to press on her stomach. The medical testimony we’ve gathered so far indicates that no one could do these internal injuries to a child simply by pressing on her stomach,” District Attorney Greg Mashburn said.

The medical examiner said Wess died from severe injuries to her internal organs.

Investigators say Wess was alone with the toddler after dropping her mother off at work.

“He actually went to Walmart after he dropped mom off, we have video of that, child’s fine, 30 minutes later he’s calling 9-1-1,” Mashburn said.

Young has been behind bars before.

He was sentenced to 7 years for larceny, burglary, and concealing stolen property but was released after just 11 months.