Oklahoma City police release body cam footage from officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that injured one man in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Feb. 27, Oklahoma City police officers received an anonymous tip regarding possible illegal activity occurring at a home in the 3000 block of N.W. 35th St.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw two males and a female standing on the front porch of a home in the area.

Police say one of the men and the woman quickly walked into the home while the other man, later identified as William Hoover, began running from the officers.

According to Oklahoma City police, during the foot chase officers said they noticed that Hoover had a gun.

Officials say that at one point during the chase, Hoover turned toward the officer while holding the gun in his hand.

They say Hoover was ordered to drop the gun and allegedly refused.

At that time, he was shot by an officer.

Warning: Video and graphic language may not be appropriate for all viewers.

Hoover was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released after sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Hoover was then booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on routine administrative leave.