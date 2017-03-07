× Oklahoma City residents encouraged to submit names for MAPS 3 Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City leaders are asking for the public’s input when it comes to a future park.

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett is asking residents to submit their best ideas to name the MAPS 3 Park, which will take place over 70 acres near downtown Oklahoma City.

“The new park will be a place people will meet to enjoy the trails and water features, gather for concerts and events, spend time with their children, family and friends in a natural setting in the heart of a thriving city,” Mayor Cornett said. “We’re counting on you to come up with a name that captures all that.”

The only rule is that the park cannot be named after a person.

The city will collect name ideas until April 7, and then a committee will choose the best names for a public online vote.

The winning name will be announced at the official groundbreaking in the spring.

To submit a name, visit the city’s website.