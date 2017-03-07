Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 16-year-old boy

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Chase Myers was last seen Sunday afternoon at a relative’s house in Arcadia and hasn’t been seen since.

Myers was possibly wearing a hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a ‘Browning” ball cap, carrying a camouflage backpack.

He has family in Sand Springs, friends in Terlton and could be headed back to the Tulsa area.

Myers attends Thunderbird Academy in Pryor and was on a weekend pass.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact police.