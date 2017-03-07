Oklahoma doctor offers “cure” to hangovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla -- Joe Triplett works hard and plays hard. When Joe and his girlfriend, Bailey Miller, travel to Las Vegas and other wild destinations, they have a routine.

"It's crazy how right in the middle of it, you're like, wow," Miller said.

Rather than suffer from a head-pounding hangover, they've discovered the secret to survival.

"I rush in as fast as I can get there, because then I can get through my day as opposed to sitting on the couch and licking my wounds all day," Triplett said.

No pills, no fad concoctions and doctors say it really works.

"Nobody leaves here not satisfied, that's my guarantee. You will feel better when you leave," Dr. Joshua Gore said.

It erases the bad memories of a unrestrained outing and allows folks to get right back on the party horse.

Join us Tuesday night at 10 p.m. as we reveal the secret to "Hangover Heaven".