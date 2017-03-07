× Oklahoma infant dies after being found face-down in mop bucket

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say an infant that was found face-down in a mop bucket earlier this week has died.

Tulsa police tell KJRH that they were called to the Sandy Park Apartments around 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The mother of the child told officers that she put the 7-month-old baby in a bed next to her and fell asleep.

When she awoke, she said she found the little boy face-down in a mop bucket that was holding water.

The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on Tuesday morning.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.