Oklahoma infant dies after being found face-down in mop bucket
TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say an infant that was found face-down in a mop bucket earlier this week has died.
Tulsa police tell KJRH that they were called to the Sandy Park Apartments around 9 a.m. on Monday morning.
The mother of the child told officers that she put the 7-month-old baby in a bed next to her and fell asleep.
When she awoke, she said she found the little boy face-down in a mop bucket that was holding water.
The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on Tuesday morning.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
