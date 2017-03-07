× Oklahoma Supreme Court dismisses justice residency lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY -The Oklahoma Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the residency of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Patrick Wyrick.

The state’s highest court ruled Tuesday that the lawsuit was not timely filed and that two southeastern Oklahoma residents who filed it did not have legal standing to challenge Wyrick’s residency.

Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Wyrick to a vacancy on the court from southeastern Oklahoma last month. The lawsuit alleged Wyrick does not live in the judicial district where he claims to reside and is not qualified to serve in the seat.

The ruling says a lawsuit contesting Wyrick’s qualifications to serve must be filed by the attorney general, a district attorney or a contestant for the office.

Wyrick is a former solicitor general for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.