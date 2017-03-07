× Oklahoma woman suffers heart attack while trying to evacuate cattle from wildfire

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in northern Oklahoma say a woman has died as firefighters continue to battle wildfires in the area.

On Tuesday, firefighters from several different departments were battling a massive wildfire in Harper County.

Matt Lehenbauer, director of the Woodward County Emergency Management, says they have confirmed that there has been one fatality as a result of the fires.

Lehenbauer says a woman had a heart attack while trying to evacuate cattle from the fire.

At this point, officials say they do not know exactly how many houses have burned down.

36.820375 -99.634135