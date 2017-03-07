OU and OSU Ready For Big 12 Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been tough sledding for the Sooners and Cowboys at the Big 12 Tournament recently.

Neither program has won or played for a big 12 tournament crown in 12 years.

Could this be the season that changes?

Both of our state teams will open Big 12 tournament play against opponents they just recently played. Oklahoma State starts Big 12 Tournament action on Thursday morning against Iowa State a team they played in the next to last regular season game. While on Wednesday night Oklahoma faces TCU, a team they beat in the regular season finale last Saturday in Norman.

We just played TCU thy know as much about us as we know them so sometimes it works that way yea both teams played 18 conference games so it's not like either game is going to change anything because we just played each other there may be a tweak here and there on both sides but nothing drastic I'm sure.

OSU senior guard Phil Forte, “I think it's still fresh in our minds. We just played them so we kind of know what we have to differently and make a couple more adjustments to get a win. They're one of the most explosive teams offensively in the country so we know we have our hands full. And we need to pick up our defensive intensity a little bit as well.”

Oklahoma State will go through a workout in the sprint center on Wednesday morning as they get ready to face Iowa State on Thursday at 11:30am. Oklahoma worked out at Rockhurst university on Tuesday evening. The sooners face TCU on Wednesday night at six o'clock.