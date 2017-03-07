Schools close as officers continue to search for Oklahoma murder suspect

VERDIGRIS, Okla. – Officials in one Oklahoma town are searching for a man who is accused of murdering his father.

For the second day in a row, classes in Verdigris were canceled as authorities continue to search for a person of interest in a murder case.

On Sunday night, the victim’s wife found her husband shot to death inside their home.

She called police and investigators began searching for 30-year-old Brian Benedict as a person of interest in the case.

Authorities say Benedict is the victim’s son.

He is described as a white man, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. Officials tell KJRH that he may have shaved his head and eyebrows.

Verdigris Public Schools decided to close school due to the search being close to the campus.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.