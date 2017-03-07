Several homes, buildings damaged in Adair County following severe storm

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – While most of Oklahoma experienced strong winds on Monday, one county experienced extensive damage that may have been caused by a tornado.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says the storm hit several homes in Greasy, a town in the southeastern part of the county, late Monday night.

Officials say several homes in the community were damaged, and one was destroyed. The community center was split open by the winds, and Stilwell police tell KJRH that the facility was actually used as a shelter for many members of the community in the past.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the storm.

Now, the National Weather Service will work to determine if a tornado touched down in the area.