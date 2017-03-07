Spring Break day trips from Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Spring break is underway for many Oklahoma kids while other districts will be out in the coming weeks.

If you are searching for some easy and fun one-day getaways, Discover Oklahoma has a great list!

The Sooner State is filled with amazing sites and activities.

Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore is just a little over an hour drive from Oklahoma City. The new lodge opened in February and can be a fun place for a day trip. The rooms might be booked but there are still lots of things to do.

There is a marvelous restaurant at the facility you may want to try but be sure to call ahead for reservations.

You could also check out the world class Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford. It is also about an hour's drive from Oklahoma City.

Inside you will find all kinds of wonders such as spaceships, air craft, military history and the story of the U.S.'s space program.

One last idea is to check out the newest additions to the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks.

Two sea turtles now call Oklahoma home since they can no longer live in the wild.

We have also included links to all these places and some great places to eat for you!

If you need more ideas, there are plenty on TravelOk.com! Be sure to watch Discover Oklahoma too as the team travels the state in search of finding fun attractions, restaurants, shopping, hotels, and events for you to enjoy in this great state of ours!