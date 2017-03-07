Stillwater man arrested in deadly shooting, other suspect still wanted

STILLWATER, Okla. – Police have arrested one of the men wanted in connection to a shooting that killed one man and injured two women in Stillwater Saturday.

Officials say 23-year-old Shakeem Carter is now in custody on one count of first-degree murder.

Police received information from an anonymous source about Carter’s location.

He was found at a mobile home just south of Stillwater in rural Payne County and was arrested.

It all began Saturday night when police say someone called saying a body had been found at a home.

When officers arrived on scene, there were three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Court documents say Kaylee Mullins, 20 and Leeann Dotter, 20, were at home when they were visited by two men.

Police say Christopher Peck, 21, was carrying a duffel bag filled with marijuana he wanted to sell but the deal fell through.

That’s when Carter borrowed a phone and walked back into the home with Rodriguez Johnson Jr., 19.

An affidavit says the men began talking about the marijuana when Johnson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mullins, Dotter, and Peck multiple times.

Peck was shot in the torso and head and was later pronounced dead the hospital.

Mullins was shot in the shoulder, face and head.

Dotter suffered gunshot wounds to her hands.

Both women survived the shooting.

Johnson is still wanted for first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.