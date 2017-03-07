Surprise! Pink poo a side effect of eating new Peep-flavored Oreos

Bored? A new Peep-flavored Oreo with pink marshmallow filling could sure liven things up with a colorful surprise!
Folks are turning to Twitter to reveal their rose-colored "experiences" after consuming Oreo's latest cookie.
The ingredients include the artificial color FD&C Red #3, which, despite controversy over it's safety, has been deemed safe enough to keep in our food supply, unlike Red #1, Red #2, and Red #4.
Red #3 is the same ingredient that Consumerist states was found in the 1970's version of General Mills Franken Berry cereal, which produced a similar "strawberry ice cream" aftermath.
And just in case you have an ounce of appetite left, here's another fun fact: Burger King introduced a black-bunned-burger for Halloween in 2015 and social media hilarity quickly ensued.
The "end result" was not pink - but green - which even inspired its own Halloween costume.