Surprise! Pink poo a side effect of eating new Peep-flavored Oreos

Bored? A new Peep-flavored Oreo with pink marshmallow filling could sure liven things up with a colorful surprise!

Folks are turning to Twitter to reveal their rose-colored "experiences" after consuming Oreo's latest cookie.

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink — Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017

My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet. — ElleLeven (@Barbeydahl) February 23, 2017

This just in: Oreo Peeps flavored cookies turn your poo pink. I was told by a friend. — Corey Mann (@mynameiscorey) March 7, 2017

Had a few Oreo cookies w pink peep center the @landtshow talked about. Pink poo is definitely a possibility 👀😶my life on a Friday night 👅 pic.twitter.com/DapXG8cPG9 — Christine Charbonnea (@branfordchic) March 4, 2017

The ingredients include the artificial color FD&C Red #3, which, despite controversy over it's safety, has been deemed safe enough to keep in our food supply, unlike Red #1, Red #2, and Red #4.

Red #3 is the same ingredient that Consumerist states was found in the 1970's version of General Mills Franken Berry cereal, which produced a similar "strawberry ice cream" aftermath.

Apparently Oreo Peeps is turning your poop pink... I know what I'll be doing today — 🐻 (@NguyenieThePoo) March 6, 2017

And just in case you have an ounce of appetite left, here's another fun fact: Burger King introduced a black-bunned-burger for Halloween in 2015 and social media hilarity quickly ensued.

The "end result" was not pink - but green - which even inspired its own Halloween costume.