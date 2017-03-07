× Top 15 fugitive apprehended after allegedly pistol whipping woman, leading police on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who was listed as one of Oklahoma’s Top 15 Fugitives has been taken into custody.

Authorities say 36-year-old Jessie Allen was serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. He was released on probation in September.

However, he was listed as an absconder in January after failing to contact his probation officer.

He was put on the Top 15 Fugitive List after he allegedly pulled a gun on the father of his ex-girlfriend, his membership in the Indian Brotherhood and his history of violence.

Through interviews with associates, agents learned that Allen was reportedly selling methamphetamine for the Indian Brotherhood while stealing from other drug dealers. They also told officials that Allen may be dressing as a woman to avoid being identified.

Last week, officials say Allen reportedly pistol whipped an associate before stealing her car. When Tulsa police tried to stop him, he allegedly led them on a pursuit that reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood.

No one was injured in the pursuit, and Allen eventually stopped the vehicle on I-244 but was able to get away.

Members of the joint task force tracked Allen to the Midtown Tulsa area. When he heard the police helicopter, he fled but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

“I appreciate the resolute persistence the task force showed in going after this individual who was a real threat to the public,” Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh said. “The ongoing cooperation among our Inspector General’s office with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are giving us the upper hand in getting dangerous individuals off the street.”