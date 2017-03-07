× Westbrook Career High Not Enough For Thunder

Russell Westbrook poured in a career high 58 points, but it wasn’t enough as OKC lost their fourth straight game, 126-121 to the Portland Trailblazers.

Westbrook was efficient from the field on 21 of 29 shooting and dishing out 9 assists. Westbrook didn’t sniff a triple-double. It’s the fourth straight game he’s missed notching one.

The Blazers shot the lights out of the Peake. The shot a blistering 55 percent from the field. The second worst defensive performance by the Thunder this season. Seven Portland players finished in double figures led by Allen Crabbe with 23 off the bench.

After the game, Billy Donovan said, “It’s been kind of something we’ve been trying to address and get better at. There’s been times we’ve been good at it is, just continuing to trying to get better defensively. That was the biggest difference in the game from the field and from the three point line. Obviously Russell had an incredible game. We’ve got to keep working to get better and more consistent.”

Victor Oladipo returned to the lineup after missing six games with back spasms. Oladipo looked to be in mid season form hitting five of his nine shots and scoring 16 points.

Enes Kanter added 11 for OKC, but he was the only other Thunder player in double figures.

Next up OKC plays host to the San Antonio Spurs in the second of their three game home stand.