“Where’s the humanity?” Homeless man saves disabled man during brutal attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Brad Bergman doesn’t have much, but he says he would gladly step in to help others.

On Friday, Bergman was taking a bus to a friend’s apartment so he could have a safe place to stay for the day.

While the bus was at the bus station, Bergman saw four people attacking a disabled man.

Immediately, NBC 16 reports that Bergman got off the bus and fought the attackers with a baton and taser.

“I was raised to protect people,” Bergman said.

Three of the alleged attackers ran away, while one of the men continued to fight Bergman.

“I think he probably saved that man from getting beat worse, or worse than that,” Lt. Scott McKee, with the Springfield Police Department, said.

Bergman suffered two black eyes and several scrapes and bruises during the fight, but says he would do it all again.

“No finer way to go down than for the service of another,” Bergman said.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bergman get back on his feet.