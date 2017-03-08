× Blanchard man found guilty of murdering wife

BLANCHARD, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been guilty of murdering his wife in 2014.

Officials say on Aug. 6, 2014, Larry Keeler shot and killed his estranged wife, Gaye Keeler, and her dog at their business, Gator’s Deli in Blanchard,

At the time, the couple was reportedly going through a divorce.

Court records obtained by NewsChannel 4 show that Gaye Keeler had a victim’s protective order against Larry Keeler, but it had expired 12 days before the shooting.

Agents with the OSBI arrested Keeler after an interview at the police department that day.

The trial began on Feb. 28 and came to an end on Tuesday. The jury took less than two hours to find Keeler guilty of the murder.

They recommended a sentence of life without parole for his wife’s murder and fined him $5,000 for animal cruelty.