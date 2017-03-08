Broken Arrow shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A gas station quickly turned into a hideout for a man on the run from authorities.

“I was running errands at Walmart when I pulled up and I saw all these highway patrol cars around my work, and I'm like what's going on,” said Autumn Brooks.

Brooks noticed a man who looked suspicious in the store ordering chicken.

“He was very nervous, very shaky, agitated. Seemed like he might have been on something maybe, very nervous," she said.

Little did she know, it was Briceton Trace Hollander, a suspect in a Monday morning shooting in Broken Arrow near Tulsa that left a man in critical condition.

Hours after that shooting, authorities say Hollander was linked to a stolen vehicles at a car dealership.

There were no new leads until reports of an attempted carjacking in Broken Arrow Wednesday morning.

And after that failed, authorities believe Hollander stole a car from nearby neighborhood.

Police say it was that stolen vehicle which lead U.S. Marshals right to him using GPS to locate the van.

“One of the departments along the way have picked up a ping on this vehicle coming towards Oklahoma City,” said Trooper Dwight Durant.

Brooks says he turned himself over to police without any trouble.

“The officers showed us the guy’s picture. We asked all the cashiers and before I know it they had him apprehended at the front door," said Brooks.